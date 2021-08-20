Five things to do in Whanganui this weekend

BAKE

We have had another taste of lockdown this week. Why not get back in the kitchen for some lockdown baking and cooking? Try out the recipes in essence or revert to the classic lockdown bread if you were lucky enough to get some flour.

GET ACTIVE

Lockdown is also a chance to explore your backyard. Check out the reserve near your house if you haven't already, walk the dog, go for a run or just get outside the house for some fresh air.

MOVIE

Saturday night's family-friendly film is the Bee Movie at 7pm on Three. It is the animated story of fresh college graduate Barry B. Benson, a bee considering his next career move who bonds with a florist.

PODCAST

If you haven't already discovered the joys of podcasts now is the time. There are plenty of New Zealand offerings to choose from including international. Some include DoCs Sounds of Science podcast, Enemy of the State and your favourite radio shows.

MUSIC

Now is also a good chance to discover new music. Stan Walker's single Don't Worry Baby was released this month and is topping the NZ charts. Behind him on the Hot NZ Chart are new entries for Fat Freddy's Drop, Tomorrow People, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, and more.