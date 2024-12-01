At least 12 firefighters helped to rescue a man after he fell into an old well in Manutahi, near Hāwera. Photo / NZME

A man has been taken to Whanganui Hospital in a serious condition after being pulled from an old well in rural Taranaki.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Chris Dalton said fire services received a callout to a man trapped down a well on Foreman Rd, Manutahi, at 11.28am on Sunday.

Three fire appliances from Patea and Hāwera were sent to the property with firefighters securing a ladder to a tractor to rescue the man from the well.

“They secured him with lines and managed to drag him out of the well,” Dalton said.

Hato Hone St John sent one ambulance to the incident and transported the man to Whanganui Hospital in a serious condition.