Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Firefighters rescue man trapped in old well in rural Taranaki

Eva de Jong
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read
At least 12 firefighters helped to rescue a man after he fell into an old well in Manutahi, near Hāwera. Photo / NZME

At least 12 firefighters helped to rescue a man after he fell into an old well in Manutahi, near Hāwera. Photo / NZME

A man has been taken to Whanganui Hospital in a serious condition after being pulled from an old well in rural Taranaki.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Chris Dalton said fire services received a callout to a man trapped down a well on Foreman Rd, Manutahi, at 11.28am on Sunday.

Three fire appliances from Patea and Hāwera were sent to the property with firefighters securing a ladder to a tractor to rescue the man from the well.

“They secured him with lines and managed to drag him out of the well,” Dalton said.

Hato Hone St John sent one ambulance to the incident and transported the man to Whanganui Hospital in a serious condition.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Fire and Emergency Taranaki assistant commander Clive Lennox said there were at least 12 firefighters on the job.

Somebody was with the man when he got trapped to call emergency services, he said.

“In a situation like that person power is what you need if you’ve got to assist someone out from an awkward position, or carry someone a long way in a stretcher.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“They had him on a line and assisted him up the ladder.”

Dalton said that the man was pulled out by 12.04pm.

Lennox said it was “a good result”.

“It was excellent work from the Hāwera and Patea brigades that were there.

“They did a wonderful job getting the guy out, and that’s what they’re trained for.”

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.

Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle