A tanker and a rural fire vehicle are on the scene. Photo / File

5 May, 2021 02:30 AM Quick Read

Rural firefighters have been called to a vegetation fire in a logging area near Whanganui.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand was alerted to the fire on Burrell Rd, Kakatahi at 12.48pm on Wednesday.

A spokeswomen said a tanker and a rural fire vehicle were later called to the scene.

Burrell Rd is an approximately a 30-minute drive from Whanganui and crosses the Mangawhero River near State Highway 4.