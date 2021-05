Crews were alerted to the May St fire just after 4.30am. Photo / File

Firefighters were called to a house fire in Gonville in the early hours of Thursday.

Fire and Emergency NZ was alerted to the May St blaze just after 4.30am.

A spokesperson said the fire was well involved when crews arrived.

All occupants were safe.

A fire investigator is currently on the scene determining a cause.