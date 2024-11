Fire crews from Taumarunui and Manunui responded to a fire in a housing unit on Taumarunui St. Photo / NZME

Fire crews from Taumarunui and Manunui responded to a fire in a housing unit on Taumarunui St. Photo / NZME

A well-involved fire in a housing unit in Taumarunui was brought under control by fire services.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Murray Dunbar said fire services were called to a fire in a housing unit on Taumarunui St about 11.14am on Monday.

“It was well-involved upon arrival.

“There was nobody injured and I don’t even think there was anybody home.”

Fire crews from Taumarunui and Manunui attended.