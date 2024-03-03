The fire had been extinguished upon emergency services' arrival. Photo / Bevan Conley

Emergency services were called to a fire on Bell Street in Central Whanganui on Saturday night.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said they were notified just before 11pm.

“It was out on arrival but it has been deemed suspicious,” he said.

“A fire investigator attended this morning [Sunday], as well as police.”

A police spokesperson said the occupant of the house had been charged with arson following the incident.

The 48-year-old man is due in Whanganui District Court on Monday.