A fire in a hot tub in Bulls is believed to have been started by a nearby heating source.
Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Belinda Beets said crews went to “a hot tub fire ... that was a spa pool or something similar” at a Parewanui Rd property at 3.29am on Monday.
Two fire trucks from Bulls and a tanker from Marton attended.
Beets said the fire was “believed to have been started by a heating source adjacent to the tub”.
She said “most of them [hot tubs] have wood surrounds”, which could have been the reason for the fire spreading.