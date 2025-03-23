Firefighters were called to a fire in a hot tub in Bulls in the early hours of Monday.

A fire in a hot tub in Bulls is believed to have been started by a nearby heating source.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Belinda Beets said crews went to “a hot tub fire ... that was a spa pool or something similar” at a Parewanui Rd property at 3.29am on Monday.

Two fire trucks from Bulls and a tanker from Marton attended.

Beets said the fire was “believed to have been started by a heating source adjacent to the tub”.

She said “most of them [hot tubs] have wood surrounds”, which could have been the reason for the fire spreading.