Fire services were at Whanganui Airport on Friday morning to bring a small vegetation fire under control. Photo / NZME

Fire services were at Whanganui Airport on Friday morning to bring a small vegetation fire under control. Photo / NZME

Fire services responded to a scrub fire near Whanganui Airport on Friday morning.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said Whanganui Fire Station sent one pump and one tanker to the incident at 7.15am.

The fire was along the riverbank outside the airport’s gates, he said.

”The fire spread to 15m by 10m.”