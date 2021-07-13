Fire crews from across Whanganui and South Taranaki battle Waitōtara fire

Firefighters from around the region have spent the afternoon battling a fire at a domestic shed in Waitōtara.

Emergency services were alerted to the fire on the intersection of Kaipo St and Ihupuku St around 12.45pm on Tuesday.

The shed contained various gas bottles, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.

Crews from Waverley and Whanganui responded initially, but further assistance was called from Hāwera and Pātea.

The fire has been extinguished, with crews still on site dampening down hot spots.

A fire investigator is on their way to the address.