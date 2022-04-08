The fire was likely because of an electrical fault in the paint line area of the Eastown site, according to an official fire report managing director James Richardson had seen. Photo / Bevan Conley

The most probable cause of a large fire at Eastown Timber in March was an electrical fault, an investigation has found.

On the morning of March 4 a large fire broke out at the Whanganui East factory and at the blaze's height seven fire engines were needed alongside a command unit.

In the weeks following, an investigation was carried out and Fire and Emergency NZ risk reduction adviser John Hotter said the most likely scenario was an electrical event had started the fire.

They could not be certain of the exact cause because during the fire diggers had to overturn the burning debris.

"Any evidence, if it hadn't of been burned, would have been destroyed [then].

"We don't consider it to be suspicious."

Eastown Timber managing director James Richardson said the clean-up from the fire was likely to be completed on Friday, April 8, or Monday, April 10.

The asbestos had made the clean-up a longer, drawn-out process.

Richardson said the official fire investigation report said it was likely an electrical fault in the paint line area of the site.

"No idea why that happened - I guess we never will know," he said.

Everything had been tested and signed off by professional electricians late last year, Richardson said.

The fire was "one of those things that just happened".

He said he was still working with contractors and getting quotes for the replacement building.

It would be several months because of difficulties getting supplies - particularly steel - before the building could be replaced.

Losing a treatment plant in the fire was a major blow and Eastown had lost a significant amount of business that had to be outsourced, Richardson said.

"We're making up for it in other areas - we've still got two treatment plants [and] the one planer we do have left - obviously they're going 110 per cent."

Richardson said he appreciated local support from businesses and neighbouring households that did things like drop off scones and morning tea after the fire.