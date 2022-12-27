Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Fire and Emergency services called to suspicious fire on Whanganui River walkway

Mike Tweed
By
Quick Read
FENZ responded to the fire around 5.27am. Photo / Mike Tweed

FENZ responded to the fire around 5.27am. Photo / Mike Tweed

Part of the shared pathway next to the Whanganui River near the City Bridge has been cordoned off following a fire around 5.27am on Wednesday.

A Fire and Emergency (FENZ) spokesperson said two appliances responded to the incident.

“It’s gone through three to four planks, causing holes in the walkway adjacent to the arcade.

“With it being suspicious, we have handed it over to police as well.”

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

A police spokesperson said they received a wilful damage report at 5.40am and the Whanganui District Council was advised of the incident.

More to come.


Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.






Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle