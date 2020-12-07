Fiesta Latina held at Whanganui Musicians Club

Cambia Blazera comes to the Whanganui Musicians Club this Sunday. Photo / Supplied

Spanish speakers and Latin music lovers rejoice.

The Whanganui Musicians Club is hosting not one but two New Zealand bands devoted to Latin American music.

From Wellington, we welcome Cambia Blazera and from New Plymouth Banana Mundo. No fewer than 15 musicians will take to the stage in a pulsating Fiesta Latina with horns, keys, guitars, bass, drums, percussion, accordion, vocals — all celebrating the music of South America.

Andre Manella, one of the architects of Banana Mundo, explains about the fiesta:

"One of the guys from Cumbia Blazera recently moved to New Plymouth and heard Banana Mundo play at a gig here in Taranaki.

"He talked to me about his band and wanted to make a combined gig happen so we decided why not! Seems like a fun thing to do since there probably aren't many Latin bands in New Zealand anyway to join forces and make it a big night. Whanganui came about because it's in the middle …"

Here, in the words of the bands, is a taste of what we can expect.

"Forged in the fiery heart of the Sunday Blazers Football and Cultural Club (est 2002), Cumbia Blazera features Wellington musicians, who together with their Latino teammates started playing and writing new music in a classic South American style known as Cumbia. The result is a footloose electro-acoustic vibe that celebrates inclusion, friendship, teamwork and 'party-cipation.

"Cumbia Blazera always field 11 players and bring the vibe!

"Banana Mundo is a collective of musicians from around the world. Members from Argentina, Uruguay, Venezuela, France, Switzerland, England and New Zealand bring together an infectious worldly mix of upbeat Latin and Afro Beat tunes.

"You can expect lots of dancing to their irresistible, contagious sound."

We are in for an exciting evening at the Musicians Club, 65 Drews Ave, Saturday, December 12. The festivities begin at 8pm. General admission $25, club members $20.