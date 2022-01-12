Three Fierce Farmers: Bobbis, Bunce and Bean. Photo / Supplied

Fierce farmers on stage at Repertory in Fantastic Mr Fox

By Nadine Rayner

"Bobbis, Bunce, and Bean

One fat, one short, one lean

These horrible crooks

So different in looks

Are nonetheless equally mean."

So chant the animals who become the farmers' victims when they lay siege to the hillside in an attempt to starve out Mr Fox and his family. All of the animals are starving.

Who are these mean fellows?

Farmer Bobbis is played by Sierra Tanner, a newcomer to Repertory Theatre. She's enjoying the new experience and has a lot of ideas about plays.

Farmer Bunce is played by Mitch Taylor who's had several roles in Rep Theatre productions. "I was in 'Shenanigan's Wake' last year. It was a cameo role which is always good fun," he told me.

Hannah Smith, tall and slim, plays the part of Farmer Bean. Hannah appeared in our 2020 production of "Peter Pan", playing the part of Mrs Darling and this time last year she was one of our models in our Vintage Weekend Bridal Show.

She's been involved in lots of school musicals. "Last year my school (Whanganui Girls' College) won the Taranaki Regional final for Showquest," she proudly told me.

Come and see these fierce chaps and find out if Mr Fox manages to outfox them all. 'Fantastic Mr Fox' will be onstage at Repertory Theatre from Thursday, January 20 to Monday, January 24.