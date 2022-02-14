The launch of La Fiesta number 13 last Friday evening sure felt better than lucky with two very different kinds of gallery-based events lifting the lid on the 95 event strong festival programme.

At A Gallery two festival feature exhibitions opened – one is a selection of local Wonder Women artists, and the other a collection of collage works by Taranaki-based Teresa Goodin.

"These collages are a continuation of an ongoing exploration of feminine power. Inspired by powerful women of myth, legend and history, who were desired, feared and often condemned."

The exhibitions run right through until Sunday, March 6 at 85 Glasgow St. The gallery opening hours are: Wednesday-Thursday from 9am-3pm, Friday 9am-late, Saturday 9am-3pm, Sunday 9.30am-2pm, any time the flags are out or contact Cath to make an appointment to view: admin@agallery.nz or 027 629 2545.

Following on from the opening at A Gallery, the terrifically talented Owen Hugh was the main event for an appreciative and diverse audience at Space Studio and Gallery.

Owen performed two superb sets featuring covers of songs from artists such as Joni Mitchell, Sarah McLachlan, Joan Osborne and the Dixie Chicks, as well as a fine sample of original songs about women he had loved and lost, or been inspired by. With plentiful banter and audience participation it was a wildly entertaining evening.

One of the highlights was a trio of songs performed by Owen's two daughters, Leah and Ruby, who at 12 and 15 have oodles of talent and stage confidence. A fitting celebration of what La Fiesta is all about, enabling women across the life span to enjoy opportunities where they can shine, and shine they did.

Tonight, La Fiesta meets Literary Festival with the opening of some more special festival exhibitions at Space Studio and Gallery from 5pm.

With Covid providing all sorts of challenges in the event space, the Literary Festival was rescheduled from September last year to this month. And, in true Whanganui style, we've done our best to join forces where we can, so for the next two weeks you will be able to enjoy a combination of works celebrating women and words in situ, curated carefully by our fab festival partner, Sarah Williams.

Also on Wednesday evening at Space is an event commemorating artists who write, with a diverse range of local readers performing poetry and prose from 6pm in the events area.

I have the honour of being the MC for this event, as well as a reader, and I can assure you that there is some fine writing on offer for you to enjoy. With Covid presenting some limits on capacity, there is the opportunity to register your interest in attending by sending an RSVP to Sarah: sarah@spacestudiogallery.co.nz.

Carrying on with the word theme of La Fiesta events, the second annual Whanganui Zinefest lifts off this Saturday at Article Cafe, 20 Drews Ave from 1-5pm. Entry is free, so come visit after your morning market mooch. Zinefest is an annual celebration of zines and DIY print culture, showcasing local talent and inspiring others to express themselves on paper.

The zine team have put the call out to creatives in Whanganui and beyond which means that a host of offerings will be available for purchase direct from stallholders or via the community table (some of which might even be free!).

The inaugural event during La Fiesta last year was a huge hit, attracting around 200 visitors, with a wonderfully whimsical array of zines, badges and art on offer.

Numbers at any given time will be limited in order to follow the relevant Covid-19 guidelines for spacing and capacity, including being a My Vaccine Pass event, so your patience in advance is appreciated. In any case, there is so much on offer in Drews Ave that you'll have plenty to keep you occupied if you're waiting your turn.

La Fiesta runs right on through until March 13, pick up a Festival Guide from the i-Site, libraries, Paige's Book Gallery, cafes about town, or call in to the Women's Network at 75 St Hill St. Download a copy via: https://lafiestanz.com or email me: womnet.whanganui@gmail.com.