Fest of Cultural Unity celebrating cultural unity with yum eats and awesome beats!

Plans are going ahead for next month's Fest of Cultural Unity. Photo / Antonia Sims Photography

Despite the uncertainty of Covid-19 alert levels, Whanganui is still forging ahead with plans for the much-loved Fest of Cultural Unity — with this year's event set to dazzle eyes, ears and taste buds at Majestic Square on Saturday, October 16 (provided we're back at alert level 1).

Presented by Born & Raised Pasifika with support from Mainstreet Whanganui and a team of committed volunteers, the Fest has existed in one form or another for more than a decade and has grown to be a highlight of the local events calendar.

Festival chairwoman Hellen Puhipuhi says the Fest is about bringing people together from different backgrounds to share diverse cultural experiences and enjoy an atmosphere of warmth and aroha.

"It's a chance for people from all walks of life to celebrate Whanganui's beautiful, multicultural community. And what better way to celebrate than with yummy kai and top-notch live entertainment?" says Hellen.

Mainstreet Whanganui Community Liaison Geoff Follett has helped co-ordinate the festival for many years and says this year's Fest is set to be one of the best yet.

"With more than 20 food and info stalls representing a dazzling array of cultures — including Sri Lankan, Dutch, Chinese, South African, Indian and Greek cuisine — there's sure to be something to tempt your taste buds," says Geoff.

As always, live entertainment will be a massive part of the day too, with music, dance and cultural performances from groups representing a plethora of nations and cultures. One of the perennial highlights is the Te Taikura o te Awa Tupua Kapa Haka group that kick off proceedings after the official welcome at 10am. Comprised of local kaumātua, Geoff says it's always a very special thing to witness their performance.

Another group to look out for in 2021 is Rizki and the Vagancy, a talented new reggae group from Indonesia and South America via Taranaki who'll play a mix of original music and Jamaican classics to spread a message of peace and unity.

Geoff will also be performing on the day, with local skiffle band Hot Potato. "If I'm honest, I wasn't sure if Hot Potato fitted the remit of the event — given we're five middle-aged Pākehā blokes. But it turns out Aunty Hellen is a major Potato-head, and she assured us the event is about celebrating all our cultures, so she convinced us to play!"

For the latest updates about the Fest of Cultural Unity, follow facebook.com/festofculturalunity or email info@mainstreetwhanganui.co.nz

*The Fest of Cultural Unity will only go ahead on October 16 if Whanganui has returned to alert level 1.