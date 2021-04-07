Feijoabulous this Sunday. Photo / Bevan Conley

As feijoas fall in the Whanganui district, Sustainable Whanganui Trust gears up for a celebration.

Everyone who loves eating feijoas is welcome to attend on Sunday, April 11.

The event starts at 11am and will finish at about 2pm.

Feijoabulous (pronounced fee-joe-ab-you-luss) attendees will speak, sing, dance, eat and drink feijoa, bringing food and drink made with feijoas, the recipe for the dish they bring, and surplus feijoas from their own trees.

Feijoabulous has been held five times, always in the Harakeke Room at the Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre. It is a popular event for families with children of all ages.

In the past, some guests have dressed up as feijoas. Last year there was no feijoa festival because of lockdown, so this year's event is a special one.

Kombucha made from feijoa skins is on offer.

The usual competitions for the largest, the smallest and the ugliest feijoa will be held and prizes will be given.

A feijoa quiz has prizes for the winning team.

Sustainable Whanganui's Feijoabulous recipe book will be on sale for $5.

A case study about feijoa production in one Taupo garden yard will be revealed.

"My brother Harry, who is a scientist, has recorded the entire crop weight of his two feijoa trees since they began producing," says MC Margi Keys who volunteers at Whanganui Environment Base.

"His spreadsheets and analysis will be on display at Feijoabulous. They make fascinating reading."

Whanganui district and other regions south of the Waikato are fortunate not to have the problem of guava moth whose larvae ruin the fruit up north.

"If the pest arrives in our territory, we will need effective strategies to stop it from mining our beloved feijoas," says Margi.

Coscinoptycha improbana come from Australia, where they are found from Queensland to Tasmania. Their native host plant is the magenta lilly pilly or monkey apple, a member of the Myrtaceae plant family that includes pohutukawa, rata, eucalyptus, guava and feijoa.

For more information about Feijoabulous, contact Whanganui Environment Base, 06 345 6000.