General manager of environment, stakeholder relations and renewable development Jim Pearson said making the fast-track list was “a great opportunity” for Manawa Energy to deliver the project in a timely manner.

“We look forward to the outcome of the final Bill and legislation and remain committed to contributing to Aotearoa New Zealand’s renewable energy future,” Pearson told Local Democracy Reporting.

If the Bill is passed, the 149 projects selected by the Government will be able to apply to the Environmental Protection Authority to have an expert panel assess the project. The panel could have the ability to approve the projects.

Pearson said the potential fast-track pathway would help achieve the goal of developing and delivering renewable energy infrastructure projects with significant regional or national benefits.

“With the potential to power approximately 150,000 homes, Huriwaka Wind Farm would contribute significantly to the local community, energy security and the country’s renewable future,” Pearson said.

Manawa Energy is planning community engagement over the coming months and has promised to provide more detail on the project.

The construction cost has previously been reported as $700 million.

The farm would have an estimated generating capacity of 300 megawatts and an annual output of 1000 gigawatt-hours of electricity each year.

The site was previously tagged in 2008 for Meridian’s 52-turbine Central Wind development to generate 130 megawatts but consents for that plan lapsed. In May 2023 the rights to develop the project were acquired by Manawa Energy.

At the time, Manawa Energy (formerly Trustpower) said Huriwaka was a key initiative in its 970-megawatt pipeline of new, renewable wind and solar development options and development was expected to take at least three years.

It said the site had high-quality wind for generation, convenient access to transmission, good construction characteristics and was relatively close to significant demand for electricity.

“Huriwaka” acknowledges the name of a hill within the wind farm site.

Iwi and stakeholder consultation, project design, environmental assessments and network connection work were under way last year.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.