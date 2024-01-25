Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Farmers in Whanganui and Rangitīkei prepared for dry conditions but financial climate still challenging

Mike Tweed
By
4 mins to read
Robert Ervine says it's been "a tough, knuckle-down season" in the sheep and beef industry. Photo / Bevan Conley

Robert Ervine says it's been "a tough, knuckle-down season" in the sheep and beef industry. Photo / Bevan Conley

The warm, dry summer is expected to continue but farmers in the wider Whanganui region are well prepared.

Niwa principal scientist Chris Brandolino said dry areas were emerging across Whanganui, Rangitīkei and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle