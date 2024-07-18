Advertisement
Extension ensures plenty of space for South Taranaki artefacts at museum

Alyssa Smith
By
2 mins to read
South Taranaki District mayor Phil Nixon and Ngā Ruahine Kaumatua John Hooker at the museum extension opening. Photo / Aotea Utanganui - Museum of South Taranaki

There’s more room to tell the region’s history with a recent extension of Aotea Utanganui - Museum of South Taranaki.

The Pātea-based museum, which was formally blessed by Ngā Ruahine Kaumatua John Hooker this month, now has a new building, purpose-built to display the museum’s largest collection items, including machinery and the Pātea Freezing Works fire engine and other machinery from the district’s past.

South Taranaki Museum Trust chairman Mark Nicholas said the funding for the extension, which cost $1.6m, was a decade’s work.

“This amount was raised by our previous trustees through fundraising and applying to 20 community-orientated entities. Thanks to their hard work, the new trustees had a foundation to work on to finish the extension. It’s a lovely modern space and a well-positioned building behind the existing museum. As we already had the land, we just had to fundraise to build the extension.”

The trust works with four of the region’s iwi -Ngā Ruahine, Ngā Rauru, Ngāti Ruanui and Te Kāhui o Taranaki Iwi on the cultural aspects of the items.

“We receive some Māori artefacts and we work with iwi to ensure the items are properly looked after and displayed. Any item we receive has to be documented and a process is made to ensure we are telling the story behind that item.”

Vehicles from the Pātea Freezing Works Fire Brigade on display in the museum's new extension. Photo / Aotea Utanganui - Museum of South Taranaki
The museum, which celebrated its 50th anniversary this year, is operated by the South Taranaki Museum Trust in partnership with the South Taranaki District Council, exhibiting items from across the entire istrict.

Nicholas said the partnership allows the trust to employ four staff members to look after the museum’s items.

“They work to maintain and display our collection, labelling items for education purposes and putting them out for display. We’re very appreciative of our partnership which facilitates this. They are happy with the capacity created by the new space, how it is nice and easy to access and that it is made out of modern material.”

Farming equipment displayed in the extension of Aotea Utanganui. Photo / Aotea Utanganui - Museum of South Taranaki
The new space is currently housing various agriculture and settler items.

“Like most museums, we receive a lot of donations of items. It’s great to have the space to properly accommodate these items.”

The Details:

What: Aotea Utanganui - Museum of South Taranaki

Where: 127 Egmont St, Pātea, South Taranaki

Other: The new exhibition is open to the public by appointment only. Call 06 273 8354

South Taranaki mayor Phil Nixon at the opening of the museum's extension. Photo / Aotea Utanganui - Museum of South Taranaki
