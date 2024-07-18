There’s more room to tell the region’s history with a recent extension of Aotea Utanganui - Museum of South Taranaki.
The Pātea-based museum, which was formally blessed by Ngā Ruahine Kaumatua John Hooker this month, now has a new building, purpose-built to display the museum’s largest collection items, including machinery and the Pātea Freezing Works fire engine and other machinery from the district’s past.
South Taranaki Museum Trust chairman Mark Nicholas said the funding for the extension, which cost $1.6m, was a decade’s work.
“This amount was raised by our previous trustees through fundraising and applying to 20 community-orientated entities. Thanks to their hard work, the new trustees had a foundation to work on to finish the extension. It’s a lovely modern space and a well-positioned building behind the existing museum. As we already had the land, we just had to fundraise to build the extension.”