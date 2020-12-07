Expose Yourself: How did you respond to the challenges of 2020?

How did you respond to the challenges of 2020?

Transformative, challenging, devastating, unbelievable and grateful are some of the words I've seen describing 2020.

What's been remarkable is that for some of us we haven't experienced a global disruption of this nature before, where the entire world has been touched by ongoing uncertainty. No doubt we all have responded to our discomfort in our own unique way, a way driven by who we 'think' we are; our personalities, or commonly referred to as 'our world view'.

Forever the curious person that I am, I simply can't go past the question, what makes one person's response mechanism okay with change or uncertainty and others not?

The answer I have discovered starts in our belief systems, according to Dr Bruce Lipton, who's famous for his work in Epigentics and his book The Biology of Belief. I would highly recommend exploring his work.

Dr Joe Dispenza, neuroscientist, has also done research on this with an intensive study on our differing responses to trauma. He discovered there were four common determinants in those people who were able to move past their significant distress.

When I place this framework on top of my own previous transformational experience from one of despair to hope, it affirms for me that it was not a coincidence, but rather quantifies Dr Joe's research. This is why I'm so deeply passionate about this framework and why it informs all of my coaching work.

The now outdated notion that it is impossible to shift our thinking is at last becoming slowly but surely obsolete. I've believed for a long time now that we are more than our thinking, and over the years I may have ruffled many feathers over this very subject. It pleases me so greatly so see that what used to be called 'quackery' is at last showing up in some mainstream modalities.

Those with a science lens, or a growth mindset, understand that we can not create anything 'new' if we are rigid in hanging on to what already 'is', or in other words if we keep doing the same things, we are going to keep getting the same results.

Could 2020 be our opportunity to forcibly explore the unknown?

Human beings are miraculously wired to be able to use their conscious mind as a filter, and to make decisions from a choice point.

This choice point is obviously more identifiable when there is less white noise or stress and mind clutter. Now would be a really good time to start getting acquainted with that choice point and maximising our potential, I reckon.

There are things we can do to help ourselves, and this is something I obviously explore with my clients. When they tell me that they are feeling lost and confused, I firstly introduce a new window of possibility, whilst at the same time acknowledge their overwhelming feelings to the contrary.

My role as holistic coach is to be effective in supporting them in what they identify as needing, along with my ability to stand beside them as they walk their way through from where they are to where they aspire to be.

Perhaps we could call 2020 the year that has been coaching us all, as we are forced to let go of the old and despite how we are feeling, have to create a new world not only for ourselves but for each other. Is this too an opportunity to explore new ways of looking at things?

Change is going to happen with or without us so why not dive into expanding our minds instead of hanging on to old ways which may have been constricting?

What I've found is that an altered lens, either directed by me or caused by something outside of me, brings with it the potential to discover and ignite a new spark of inspiration if I allow it and if I fuel it enough. The choice, however, in how I respond will always be mine.

