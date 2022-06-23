Whanganui celebrates Puanga, the bright star in the top left, as it appears in the sky before Matariki. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui will be home to a flurry of events as Aotearoa officially recognises Matariki as a public holiday for the first time.

The biggest event is set to be Puanga Rising at Majestic Square.

The free community event will run on Friday from 5.30 to 8.30pm with a mix of live music, art displays, cultural performances, and kai from a range of food stalls.

The event is being organised by Mainstreet Whanganui and the Whanganui District Council, with support from the Whanganui Regional Māori Tourism Organisation and the Town Centre Regeneration project.

Although the forecast looks rain-free, in the event of wet weather the event will be shifted to Saturday, June 25.

Also on Friday, the Whanganui Regional Museum will celebrate Matariki with a talking tour of Te Mata o Hoturoa – the great waka taua, or war canoe.

The museum's Public Programmes Presenter Lisa Reweti will host the event and share the story of the waka's connection with Puanga and Matariki.

Lisa Reweti will host a talking tour at the Whanganui Regional Museum. Photo / Bevan Conley

The waka taua is the centrepiece of the museum's Taonga Māori collection and sits in Te Ātihaunui a Pāpārangi, the Māori Court.

The hour-long talking tour will begin at 11am on Matariki Day and is free of charge. It is suitable for people aged 8 and older.

Matariki-related activities for children will also be available throughout the day at the museum.

A spokesperson from the museum said registrations for the talking tour were essential and could be done with front-of-house staff at the museum prior to the day, or by calling the museum on (06) 349 1110.

Meanwhile, there will be a free sausage sizzle at the North Mole carpark on Friday at midday.

There will be a sausage sizzle at the North Mole carpark on Friday. Photo / Bevan Conley

A spokesperson from Te Pūwaha - Whanganui's Port Revitalisation, which is hosting the event, said it was to "recognise Matariki and give thanks to our awa and the local community."

Alexander Library, Davis Library and Gonville Library will be holding various Puanga events over the next month, too.

Pauline Tahau will talk at the next one of these events at the Alexander Library, presenting her thesis concerning the revitalisation of hapū.

This will be a free event on next Tuesday at the Alexander Library.

Alexander Library will host a number of events over the next month. Photo / Bevan Conley

Find other upcoming events at Whanganui Libraries at https://www.whanganuilibrary.com/index.php/whats-on/events/

Next month on July 12 the Matariki Glow Show will come to Whanganui's Opera House with its large-scale puppet show.

What's open?

Most cafes and restaurants will stay open on the Matariki public holiday this Friday.

Those closing include Mud Ducks, Ambrosia, Mischief, and Citadel.

Frank Bar and eatery will also be closed on Friday.

Shops closed on the public holiday include La Station, Fifty Five, Wild Oats and Flower Room.

Springvale Garden Centre and Whanganui Garden Centre in Gonville will remain open.

All Whanganui Libraries will be closed, and all supermarkets will remain open.