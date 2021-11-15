Environmental Protection Authority proposes new committee for sand miners' application

The Environmental Protection Authority filed a memorandum with the High Court, seeking directions about reconsidering the application to mine ironsand in the South Taranaki Bight. Photo / NZME

The Environmental Protection Authority is proposing to appoint a new decision-making committee to reconsider Trans-Tasman Resources' application to mine ironsand in the South Taranaki Bight.

The committee would not include people who were in the decision-making committee that granted the application in August 2017.

On November 10, the EPA filed a memorandum with the High Court, seeking directions about reconsidering the application.

The Supreme Court's September 30 judgment on the matter said such directions could be needed.