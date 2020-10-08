Election 2020: Noeline Apiata standing for Advance NZ in Te Tai Hauāuru

Advance NZ Te Tai Hauauru candidate Noeline Apiata. Photo / Supplied

Despite living outside the electorate, Advance NZ Te Tai Hauāuru candidate Noeline Apiata believes she would make a strong representative for the region.

Apiata, a Ngaruawahia local and first time candidate, believes her experience as a social worker gives her a strong footing for solving the biggest issues facing New Zealand.

Originally seeking the nomination for the Waikato/Hauraki seat, when that was filled Apiata put her hand up to stand in Te Tai Hauāuru. She said she hasn't spent a significant amount of time in the electorate, but is hoping locals will embrace her candidacy.

"It's been difficult for me because I don't live there. Following tikanga, I have to wait until I'm invited because it's a Māori electorate.

"What's really amazed me about the electorate is the team of volunteers that support me. Without them my name and my profile wouldn't have got out there."

This election will mark the first time the mother of five and grandmother of 15 has run for Parliament. Asked why she made the call to enter politics, Apiata said the attraction of Advance NZ co-leader Billy Te Kahika and his social media postings led her to the decision.

"I think Billy's korero inspired me, I liked what he said," Apiata said.

"I liked that he wasn't afraid to say the things that we all wanted to say. I trust his spirituality, I'm a spiritual person myself."

Apiata believes the current government has failed in its delivery for New Zealanders.

"Laws have been created that have removed all our rights, freedoms and privileges. This is the moment to decide and agree on the current mainstream narrative or the overall narrative.

"This is the time to be proactively open to the possibility of another reality."

Apiata wouldn't be drawn on whether or not she was confident in winning the seat, but said if she did she would set up an office and "probably" move to the electorate.

"For me this is about people. I support all iwi, all hapū. My job is to support all people.

"My heart is for all people, my heart is in the right place."