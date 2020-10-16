Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Durie Hill land purchase: Whanganui residents make submissions

3 minutes to read

Views are split on the potential ratepayer purchase of land near the Durie Hill tower. Photo / Bevan Conley

Laurel Stowell
By:

Laurel Stowell is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle

[161020WCBRCDur03.JPG] [151020WCSup06.JPG] A Whanganui District Council graphic shows the issue Whanganui people have made submissions on. Graphic / supplied Laurel Stowell laurel.stowell@whanganuichronicle.co.nz

Whanganui District Council has been flooded with submissions on a potential purchase of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.