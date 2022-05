The Durie Hill elevator is back operating for commuters. Photo / File

The Durie Hill elevator is back in operation for commuters.

A slip came down across the elevator's Anzac Pde entrance in early March, closing the end of the tunnel for safety reasons.

The elevator has remained operating for sightseers who have been able to take the lift down through the hill, walk the tunnel, then take it back up to its uphill entrance in Blyth St.

The free shuttle service that was provided on weekdays for commuters to stand in for the elevator has now ended.