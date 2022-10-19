Heritage assistant Nicola SteeleSmith using the Dungeons and Dragons Player's Handbook. Photo/ Supplied

Whanganui's adults are being invited to take part in a fantasy game adventure.

Alexander Library heritage assistant Nicola SteeleSmith has put out the call for adventurers to come along and explore monsters in a lake by playing Dungeons and Dragons.

Dungeons and Dragons is a tabletop fantasy role-playing game, where players create their own characters and take part in quests and build a story as they play.

Nicola has planned two sessions, with each one starting in the evening to accommodate working schedules.

"We want people to be able to attend this so we've started it later in the evening."

The event is aimed at adults over the age of 18 and Nicola will take the role of dungeons master, guiding the players along on their quest.

"I'll guide them along their quest and also briefly explain the rules of Dungeons and Dragons and how to get started. The adults that have registered for the event are more experienced with the game so we can basically start right from the start. I will run through the rules, however, in case new people want to come along and try the game."

The library has run adult sessions in the past, semi-regularly over the past year.

"It's gone quite well. We're looking at running something every month. We've worked with the Whanganui Women's network to run a ladies' night playing Dungeons and Dragons. We've worked with other groups as well. The game requires teamwork so it's a great bonding activity."

The sessions accommodate six to eight people and Nicola says spaces are filling up fast.

"The sessions have generated a lot of interest. I encourage people to register as soon as possible to avoid missing out."

The Details:

What: Dungeons and Dragons adult activity.

When: October 21 and October 29, 6-9pm.

Where: Alexander Library:

Registrations: email: nicola@whanganuilibrary.com.