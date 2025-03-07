However, MetService forecaster Gerard Bellam said a high-pressure system was continuing to dominate the long-range forecast and meant it was expected to be a dry March.

McClay and Rural Communities Minister Mark Patterson said the Government was acting quickly to give farmers certainty and release pressure building across farms in drought-stricken areas.

“Below-average rainfall continues to make it difficult for farmers as soil moisture levels dry out and stock feed and water become tight in same areas,” McClay said.

The Government was making $100,000 available to rural support groups and organisations that worked with farmers on the ground across affected regions.

He had also instructed the Ministry for Primary Industries to continue monitoring the conditions across all regions as temperatures began to drop and growth slowed.

Federated Farmers Taranaki provincial president Leedom Gibbs said it was a long road ahead for farmers in the worst-affected areas.

“A lot of people are struggling for water to feed their stock. We’ve got people trucking water in every day and digging new bores.”

February rainfall was well below average for many parts of the North Island. Only 3.4mm fell at MetService’s testing station at Whanganui Airport, compared with a February average of 47.2mm.

In South Taranaki, Hāwera and Manaia were some of the driest areas, with a severe rain deficit.

Patterson urged farmers and growers to seek support if needed.

“I encourage farmers and growers to talk to their neighbours, mates, networks and industry representatives if they need advice or support.”

The classifications unlocked further support for farmers and growers, including tax relief, and enabled the Ministry of Social Development to consider rural assistance payments.

Farmers can contact their local Rural Support Trust on 0800 787 254 or MPI’s On Farm Support team on 0800 707 133 for support.

