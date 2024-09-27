Drink-driving convictions in 2023 appeared to be rising back to pre-Covid levels, he said.
“The expectation is that if a staff member stops a vehicle for a traffic matter that the driver will be breath tested which may also be a contributing factor to the numbers increasing in the 2023 year.”
Planning for a sober driver and leaving your keys at home were the best ways to ensure you did not get caught, she said.
Police in Central District were placing a real focus on road safety and were conducting more breath screening tests than ever, Forlong said. Driving while impaired was a key contributor to trauma on the roads which police were working with partners to reduce, he said.
“The message from police is that if you are stopped by police you will be breath tested so don’t take the risk.”
