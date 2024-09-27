Drink-driving convictions in 2023 appeared to be rising back to pre-Covid levels, he said.

“The expectation is that if a staff member stops a vehicle for a traffic matter that the driver will be breath tested which may also be a contributing factor to the numbers increasing in the 2023 year.”

As part of the Government’s $1.3 billion Road Policing Investment Programme the alcohol breath-testing target is being lifted from 3 million tests to 3.3 million tests a year.

The announcement in August also introduced a new target of at least 65% of alcohol breath tests to be undertaken during the most high-risk times.

In 2023, there were 40 drink-driving convictions for 20- to 24-year-olds and 41 drink-driving convictions for 25- to 29-year-olds, the highest number of convictions among all age groups that year.

Horizons Regional Council road safety coordinator Val Overweel says people often forget how long alcohol will stay in their system for after a night of drinking. Photo/ Eva de Jong.

Horizons Regional Council road safety coordinator Val Overweel said even small amounts of alcohol could affect driving.

“The limit is a lot lower than it used to be, and you don’t need much and then you’re over the limit.

“People need to remember that the chances of being caught drink-driving are pretty high.”

A person’s build, how much they had eaten and how tired they were could factor into the results of a breathalyser test.

It took time for alcohol the leave your system and tricks such as coffee, peppermints or fresh air did not work, she said.

“I think that something people do often forget is that the more you drink the longer the alcohol stays in your system.

“Someone may have made the right choice by crashing at someone’s house and then got up in the morning to drive... but the alcohol can still be in their system.

“A lot of people do forget that.”

Planning for a sober driver and leaving your keys at home were the best ways to ensure you did not get caught, she said.

Police in Central District were placing a real focus on road safety and were conducting more breath screening tests than ever, Forlong said. Driving while impaired was a key contributor to trauma on the roads which police were working with partners to reduce, he said.

“The message from police is that if you are stopped by police you will be breath tested so don’t take the risk.”

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.