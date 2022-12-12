Where would you find this track?

Where would you find this track?

1. Rotokawau is the Maori name for which Whanganui lake?

2. What sort of reserve do you associate with Titoki St?

3. Where do you find the Makotuku Track?

4. Where are the 25-hectare public gardens on the outskirts of Whanganui?

5. In which Whanganui suburb would you find Polson Park?

6. Which park in Castlecliff is named after a former Whanganui MP and mayor?

7. Which rural community has a new playground and basketball court?

8. The old rubbish dump site between Gonville and Castlecliff has been planted over, and is now known as what?

9. What is the main sporting activity in Hylton Park?

10. Where is the project which received an excellence prize in the Education and Play category at the NZ Institute of Landscape Architecture Awards in October?

Quiz Answers

1. Virginia Lake.

2. A wetland reserve. Protected and restored in recent years, Titoki Wetland features a locally-significant area of open water along with regenerating native vegetation.

3. It is a fairly new riverbank walk in Raetihi.

4.The Bason Botanic Gardens are on the road to Mowhanau beach. They were donated by Stanley and Blanche Bason in 1969.

5. Durie Hill.

6. Rogers Street Park.

7. Ratana.

8. The Balgownie Reserve.

9. Mountain biking.

10. Te Āhuru Mōwai Playground project in Marton.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!

Quiz compiled by Dave Scoullar.



