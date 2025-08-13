The programme aims to restore and maintain a range of the Horizons region’s indigenous ecosystems that remain on private land by managing and reporting on sites in the programme, and assessing new sites for the scheme.
“The site contains a rare fragment of critically endangered rimu, mataī and hīnau forest,” Stone said.
“Only 3% of this ecosystem remains in the region. As part of the Priority Habitat Programme, Horizons works with the landowners to help protect this rare forest fragment.
“On this property, we have active old man’s beard control and possum control programmes under way, which support forest regeneration and improve protection of native birds, reptiles and invertebrates.”
Stone said the landowners were excited to have wood rose found on their property and were actively working with Horizons to help protect the plant.
“Possums are attracted to the sweet-smelling blooms when Dactylanthus is in flower, causing damage to the plant and interrupting its ability to set seed. As a result, many populations are slowly declining,” Stone said.
One of the best ways to protect wood rose from possums was by placing cages around the plants, she said.
“The cages stop the possums from being able to access the plants, while still allowing pollinators access. It’s important for the future of the species to protect this process.
“Finding so many live specimens of Dactylanthus is possible evidence that the possum control measures in place are working to reduce possum populations in the area.”
Additional funding to expand Horizons’ possum control operations had been earmarked for the 2025-26 Annual Plan, Horizons biodiversity, biosecurity and partnerships manager Craig Davey said.
“To keep up the gains, it’s key to continue funding and expanding the network so we don’t lose this momentum,” he said.