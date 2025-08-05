Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Horizons Regional Council funds $442,000 for biodiversity and climate projects

Whanganui Chronicle
4 mins to read

Rangitīkei River Catchment Collective, working with landowners to combat pest animals with their pest trap library project 2024-2025.

Rangitīkei River Catchment Collective, working with landowners to combat pest animals with their pest trap library project 2024-2025.

Thirty-nine community projects supporting biodiversity and climate response have won support from Horizons Regional Council.

A total of $442,000 has been allocated through the 2025 Kanorau Koiora Taketake – Indigenous Biodiversity Community Grant and the Pūtea Hapori Urupare Āhuarangi – Community Climate Response Fund. It includes funding for eight multi-year

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save