“This grant helps communities get projects off the ground or sustain progress they have already made.

“We’re deeply grateful to all those working hard in our community to protect and restore our region’s precious indigenous biodiversity.”

This year’s recipients are spread across the Horizons region, with Whanganui and Ruapehu each with seven projects, four each for Tararua and Rangitīkei, three from Palmerston North, nine from Horowhenua, four from Manawatū, one from Waitomo and one project covering three regions.

Horizons councillor and Pūtea Hapori Urupare Āhuarangi fund committee chairwoman Nikki Riley said it was fantastic to be able to support community projects that were making a difference for climate change.

“We’re excited to see how these initiatives strengthen our communities as they build resilience to climate changes,” Riley said.

The biodiversity grant recipients are Aorangi Whanau Trust – Whenua Ora project (Whanganui), Awahuri Forest Kitchener Park Trust – Wetland development (Manawatū), Awahuri Forest Kitchener Park Trust – Phragmites karka control and research (Manawatū), College St Normal – Educational biodiversity garden (Palmerston North), David and Harriet Eade – Wetland restoration (Whanganui), Forest and Bird Rangitīkei – Sutherlands Puriri trapping (Rangitīkei), Ihaia Taueki Trust – Restoration of Inanga-riki Lagoon wetland (Horowhenua), Ihaia Taueki Trust – Restoration of Pakau-hokio-iti wetland (Horowhenua), Kirikau Valley community trapping – (Ruapehu), Koitiata Wetland Restoration Group – Koitiata Wetland restoration project (Rangitīkei), Manaaki Ruahine – Āpiti Track restoration (Tararua), Manawatū River Catchment Collective – Pest animal trap library (Manawatū, Horowhenua, Tararua), Mandy Brooke – Somme Parade Walkway revegetation (Whanganui), Mangahao River Catchment Collective Group – Wetland expansion project (Tararua), Matiere Catchment Group – Matiere Trap bank (Ruapehu), Ngāti Te Maunga Whenuakura - Te Taurima i Ngā Mātāpono Tiaki mō Whenuakura pest animal control (Ruapehu), Ngawakahiamoe Bush Trust – Fencing and planting (Horowhenua), Ohaumoko Trust – Forest development in the Mangatipona Stream Catchment - Pest plant control (Rangitīkei), Otiranui Guardians – Trapping expansion programme phase two (Ruapehu), Owhango Alive Society – Whakapapa Whio Protection Project (Ruapehu), Peter and Ella Grant – Matatū Manu Restoration (Whanganui), Pikiariki Restoration – Pikiariki Restoration Rat Control Project (Waitomo), Project Tongariro - Mangawhero River Walkway restoration (Ruapehu), Raetihi School – Outdoor classroom development (Ruapehu), Sally Pearce – Rangitīkei Remnant weed busting blitz (Rangitīkei), St Joseph’s School – Almadale Reserve restoration (Manawatū), Te Roopu Taiao o Ngāti Whakatere Trust – Restoration of Te Maire Lagoon (Horowhenua), Waikawa Beach Environment Group - Reay Mackay Dune Revegetation Long-term Project (Horowhenua), Wairua Conservation – Kai Iwi pest animal control (Whanganui), Waitarere Rise Residents Society – Waitarere Rise Reserve riparian margin planting (Horowhenua), Waitarere Rise Residents Society – Waitarere Rise Reserve trapping project (Horowhenua), Weber School – Wai Restoration project (Tararua).

The seven climate response fund recipients are Environment Network Manawatū – Growing Gardens and Communities programme (Palmerston North), Heritage Food Crops – Community Gifting for Health and Resilience Project (Whanganui), Kahuterawa Valley Regeneration Club – Plant my berm (Palmerston North), Ngapera-Kehu Ahu Whenua Trust – Improving the awa and whenua biodiversity (Whanganui), Tararua REAP + Dannevirke Community Garden (Tararua), The Eco School - Resilient household assessments and workshops (Whanganui), Wildlife Foxton – Recycling and climate resilience (Horowhenua).

The next round of applications for the biodiversity grant will open in March 2026.