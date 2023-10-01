Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Digital issues on the rise as Whanganui libraries return to pre-Covid levels

Zaryd Wilson
By
2 mins to read
Usage of Whanganui libraries is up following the end of Covid-19 restrictions.

Usage of Whanganui libraries is up following the end of Covid-19 restrictions.

Digital issues now make up 20 per cent of everything borrowed from Whanganui libraries.

In the year to August, 108,640 digital issues were recorded. There were 558,223 issues overall, up 12 per cent and a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle