Detours in place for Taupo Quay roadworks

During the work this part of Taupo Quay between Victoria Avenue and Drews Avenue will be closed to all traffic. Photo / Bevan Conley

Overnight roadworks will be taking place on a section of Taupo Quay in Whanganui until December 2.

Contractors will complete the road resurfacing work - between Victoria Ave and Drews Ave between 6pm and 6am over the four-day period.

During those times the section of Taupo Quay will be closed to all traffic.

There will also be no Victoria Ave through-road access from Ridgway St onto Taupo Quay during the work period.

Drews Ave, Ridgway St and St Hill St will be signposted as the detour route.

Vehicle access onto Whanganui City Bridge will be available at the Property Brokers corner of Taupo Quay – stop/go traffic control will be in place.