The Raetihi recycling facility was originally designed for tourist use but the council said it was now “overwhelmed” by the volume and variety of waste left by the broader community, including local businesses.

“This has led to the need for additional services at an unsustainable rate, straining the council’s budget as it seeks cost-saving measures,” the report said.

There had also been instances of “inappropriate use”, including leaving contaminated and non-recyclable rubbish, the council said.

The six bins occupying a small site on State Highway 4 are serviced under the council’s open spaces contract, but their limited capacity has required more frequent servicing than budgeted for.

The council said issues including overflowing bins persist, as highlighted in a report to the community board on October 31 last year.

“The 24-hour access has led to bins being constantly full, with excess material piling up around the site. The need for frequent clean-ups and removal is driving up costs,” the report to Thursday’s meeting says.

The bins were designed for small quantities but have required emptying two or three times a day on an ad-hoc basis.

“The bins are a high-cost item and create significant extra work for the contractor. Council is looking to reduce costs within this contract to meet budgetary constraints,” the report said.

Following fiery feedback from Raetihi residents during the council’s Waste Management and Minimisation Plan consultation in March and April, the council put a hold on moves to get rid of the facility.

It was now seeking “a long-term solution that aligns with the community’s preferences”.

“Maintaining the status quo for the community will enable council officers to effectively plan and allocate resources for a sustainable, long-term solution that supports the economic wellbeing of the entire community,” the report said.

A weekly kerbside recycling service in Raetihi is provided by the council.

“Anecdotal evidence suggests that some community members use the [recycling station] bins as an alternative to kerbside collection or to supplement their extra recycling.”

Following community consultation on March 25, the council resolved to refer the decision back to the community board for “comprehensive review and further consideration”.

“The consultation in Raetihi saw the largest turnout and the most vocal opposition to the potential loss of the bins, with many expressing concerns about the proposed alternative of a recycling trailer,” the report said.

At a meeting on March 27, community board members indicated that the recycling trailer may not have been the best solution and expressed their desire to revoke the decisions made last October. The board was awaiting advice from council staff on how to proceed.

According to Standing Order 24.6, the community board may revoke or alter all or part of a resolution passed by a previous meeting on a recommendation in a report by the chairperson, chief executive or any committee or subcommittee, local or community board.

The report said council officers were preparing a comprehensive options report for the community board’s June meeting, exploring funding mechanisms and sustainable solutions for the township’s recycling needs.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.