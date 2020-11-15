Damn Raucous Brass ready for summer

Damn Raucous Brass in concert. Photo / Supplied

Damn Raucous Brass is in rehearsal for the coming summer festival season.

You have seen them on the public stages at Vintage Weekend and Masters Games serving up their own version of the worldwide thing that is 2nd line brass band.

Not the English type brass band that you may know, but as a New Orleans street jazz brass band, full of brass raucousness, energy and artistic goodness.

The band's musicians all come from Whanganui, led by Bruce Jellyman (trombone and vocals) and Hamish Jellyman (trombone and vocals) with Chris Scudder (trombone), Tahu Pikimaui (lead trumpet) Ben Thompson (guitar and trumpet), Garry Vinnell (trumpet), Gavin Herdman (tuba) and Nigel Bateman (drums).

These guys are all standout performers and have been making brass music for their lifetimes, all over the country.

DRB performs any music that has the right feel and excites them, so nothing is safe from the ravages of 2nd line raucousness. In recent times we have created an originals sound largely written by Hamish with street jams and songs like Better Second Line and Shake dat Booty.

The Damn Raucous Brass show is an exuberant expression of all eight musicians' collective musical experience and passion for the 2nd line brass band's energy and audience participation, massive fun, danceable and memorable.

If you want to catch up on 2nd Line music check out these bands: Young Blood Brass Band, Lucky Chops, Dirty Dozen Brass Band and Hot 8 Brass Band. Also our Facebook page is worth a good look.

DRB is performing this Saturday, November 21 at Lucky Bar Coffee + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St. Show starts at 9ish-pm. You could book in for dinner earlier and stay for a good raucous time, I sure would.