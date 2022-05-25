Cullinane College principal steps down for new role

Justin Harper has been principal of Cullinane College for over four years. Photo / Supplied

Cullinane College is looking for a new principal.

Justin Harper will step down at the end of the term after more than four years in the role.

Harper is moving to Rotorua to be the new principal of John Paul College, where he and his wife taught, and where they met. Their children were also born in Rotorua.

"It is our home town, we have family there. The grandparents of our children live there," Harper said.

He said he had many things he looked back on with pride during his time at Cullinane.

"It's a spectacular school, and a huge amount of emotion went into making the decision to move.

"It's such an amazing crew of students and people and community."

He said whoever the next principal was would enter a school that achieved good results, had fantastic facilities and good financial backing here to do what they would like for the future of the school.

"I think there will be some strong respected candidates for the role here."

Harper finishes at Cullinane at the end of the second school term and moves during the school holidays after that.

The Board of Trustees at Cullinane will be recruiting Harper's successor, which can take a couple of months.

"It's important to finish my time here well and to leave with fantastic memories in my heart."