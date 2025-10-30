Huntaways are a breed developed in New Zealand to help with the country’s unique farming conditions.

Hunterville is the proclaimed “Huntaway Capital of the World” – with a huntaway dog statue celebrating this title on State Highway 1 in the town centre.

While at the pub one night in the late 1990s, Hunterville residents Tony Theed, Richard Horrocks and Thomas Powell discussed creating a race for shepherds and their dogs based on the Cardrona Shepherd’s Run.

They devised a cross-country-style race for shepherds to run with their dogs through the nearby hills.

Their idea grew into a festival with 4000-5000 people attending in its peak years. Richmond said this year they expected between 2000 and 4000, including some international entrants from Australia.

“It brings the whole community together ... people out of the hills and for a weekend of mental wellbeing,” he said.

There will be competitors from school age to those in their 60s. Richmond said there was one participant who had competed every year since the event began 27 years ago.

Along with the racing, there will be live entertainment, market stalls, food trucks and kids’ entertainment, including a bouncy castle, magic show and other activities.

“It’s an awesome day out. Come and see us,” Richmond said.

More information and the schedule for the racing and other events are available on the Shemozzle Festival’s website shemozzle.co.nz.