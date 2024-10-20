The 2024 Shemozzle is a sell-out event.

An event dreamed up in a pub by local men Tony Theed, Richard Horrocks and Thomas Powell is expected to bring 4000-5000 people to a town of only 450.

The 26th annual Shemozzle is set to take place at the Hunterville Huntaway Festival on Saturday, November 2.

The Shemozzle challenges farmers and huntaway dogs to complete an obstacle course race including tunnels, ropes, hills, and other challenges that are changed every year to keep competitors on their toes.

It was inspired by the Cardrona Shepherd’s Run in the South Island but evolved into a unique experience and is now a trademarked event.

The Shemozzle is not for the faint of heart, with previous races challenging competitors to eat whole chilis, boiled sheep tongues, and raw milk with tuna chunks and squid oil.