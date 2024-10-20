Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Every dog has its day: The 2024 Shemozzle hits Hunterville

Olivia Reid
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read
The 2024 Shemozzle is a sell-out event.

The 2024 Shemozzle is a sell-out event.

An event dreamed up in a pub by local men Tony Theed, Richard Horrocks and Thomas Powell is expected to bring 4000-5000 people to a town of only 450.

The 26th annual Shemozzle is set to take place at the Hunterville Huntaway Festival on Saturday, November 2.

The Shemozzle challenges farmers and huntaway dogs to complete an obstacle course race including tunnels, ropes, hills, and other challenges that are changed every year to keep competitors on their toes.

It was inspired by the Cardrona Shepherd’s Run in the South Island but evolved into a unique experience and is now a trademarked event.

The Shemozzle is not for the faint of heart, with previous races challenging competitors to eat whole chilis, boiled sheep tongues, and raw milk with tuna chunks and squid oil.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Simpler versions of the race are available for younger age groups with an intermediate race and junior race, as well as a teen race that is as challenging as the Shepherd’s Shemozzle but without the added element of the dogs.

It is such a significant event for the town that a sculpture featuring the names of all the past Shemozzle winners, and their dogs, stands on the main street.

The popular event has already reached maximum capacity for stallholders, and the junior, intermediate and teen Shemozzle entries sold out in a week.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Shemozzle has been featured internationally, including on Japanese television and the 2013 season of The Amazing Race.

The Shemozzle is only one aspect of the Hunterville Huntaway Festival, with other activities, events and entertainment including live music and food stalls. Children’s entertainment, including a free bouncy castle, balloon twisting, magic shows and more, will take place from noon until 4pm.

More information is available at shemozzle.co.nz.

Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.

Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle