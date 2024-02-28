Cullinane College students entertain the crowds gathered for Pākaitore Day. Photo / Bevan Conley

Pākaitore celebrations took place on Wednesday, with hundreds gathering to remember the 1995 protests.

February 28 is honoured as the day Whanganui iwi began their 79-day stay at Pākaitore in 1995, highlighting grievances over the river and land.

Jay Rerekura, who is part of the Pākaitore whānau, said they got a “little bit drenched” at the start of Wednesday’s event.

Whanganui kura and kohanga reo [early childhood centres] brought kawe mate for people who had passed on over the years, he said.

He said as soon as the kohanga reo kids paraded around the marae, the sun came out.

“It’s been a good turnout to celebrate our Whanganuitanga here at Pākaitore and to remember the stand that was made back in 1995, and also the history before that.

“It’s a beautiful day; a positive day.”

Whanganui Intermediate School students Ellen Cornelius-Nuku (left) and Verti Lebo with Hemi Gray. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui Intermediate School kaitiaki te reo Hemi Gray said it was his second year attending with the school, and he could remember being at Pākaitore as a Year 9 student from Hato Pāora College in 1995.

“The remembrance of this day hasn’t changed, but the beauty of coming together from all walks of life has.”

He said he thought it was important “to walk the te tangata Tiriti and Te Tiriti o Waitangi walk together”.

Rerekura said there was entertainment and stalls but also time to wānanga kōrero about the “things that were important for our people moving forward”.

“As long as we’re all here to celebrate the kaupapa of what we do down here at Pākaitore, that’s the main thing.”

Whanganui Intermediate School student Verti Lebo said they were the first to perform their school haka and the waiata E Rere.

Student Ellen Cornelius-Nuku said it was “pretty exciting and a good experience”.

“I think people should know more about the history, because it’s a significant day.”

Gray said people could see on the students’ faces how much they were enjoying themselves.

“I think it’s important for Whanganui Intermediate to be here and for our students to learn what happened here in 1995.

“It’s that kotahitanga, uniting together, no matter if you’re Pākehā or Māori, it’s about remembering what happened.”

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.