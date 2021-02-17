Cricket: Whanganui narrowly avoid innings defeat in Furlong Cup

Sam Sheriff (batting) and opener Andrew Penn took the score through to 87 when Sheriff was unexpectedly dismissed for 43 when looking very good. Photo / file

The Riverview Motel Wanganui men's side travelled to Donnelly Park in Levin to play Horowhenua Kapiti in their last Furlong Cup cricket match of the season.

The HK Bears won the toss and surprisingly elected to bowl.

The Whanganui side again had three players unavailable with university or work commitments, something that afflicted the side over the season.

The Whanganui side boasted a strong batting line up with former allrounder Nick Harding now finding himself batting at No. 11.

Chris Stewart's recent struggles with form at rep level continued and he again went early, however Sam Sheriff and opener Andrew Penn took the score through to 87 when Sheriff was unexpectedly dismissed for 43 when looking very good.

C.D professional Ben Smith immediately stamped his class on the innings and he was aggressive from the outset.

Together with Penn, they went through to lunch at 132/2.

After lunch three quick wickets fell for 20 and the innings never fully recovered when a huge total was required on a great pitch with a fast outfield.

Penn scored a patient 47, Smith 41 and Mark Fraser returning to the side from injury looked untroubled in scoring 54 not out off 83 balls.

The final total of 264 was likely to be insufficient with Horowhenua-Kapiti's strong batting line-up.

Fraser Bartholomew toiled well for 19 overs in taking 4-61 and he was well supported by Thomas Harris with 3-37 and Dion Sanson chipped in with 2 for 15.

Horowhenua's chase was immediately aggressive and they feasted on the regular wayward balls that were offered up each over. On a number of occasions that bad ball would inevitably come with the final ball of an over which relieved any pressure the Whanganui side was trying to build.

Andrew Penn scored a patient 47. Photo / file

The Horowhenua innings was built around a classy 172 off 178 balls from Matt Good with other players chipping in with good partnerships that saw the Horowhenua score pass Whanganui's and then mount.

The Whanganui bowlers toiled manfully but there was simply insufficient penetration and consistently accurate bowling. Horowhenua ended at 424 all out in the 100th over with a lead of 160 and an anxious remaining few hours for the Wanganui batters to play out to avoid an innings defeat.

The Wanganui openers Andrew Penn and Chris Stewart saw off the initial burst of 15 overs and given the benign nature of the pitch it was decided to call the match early with no outright result possible.

Tthe Riverview Wanganui side have have struggled without their usual overseas players and the unavailability of some talented young school players who would have made the side more balanced, and more experienced for next year.

The indoor training facility at Springvale Stadium will need to be used by the local players over winter if they want to stay competitive with other provincial unions as they become more professional at this level.

Property Brokers United will hold the flag for Whanganui cricket when they play in the Costal Challenge final in Paraparaumu on Saturday.