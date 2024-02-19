Chris Sharrock scored an attacking 44 from 31 in the playoff for third. Photo / Bevan Conley

Riverview Motel Whanganui’s representative season came to a close after a Chapple Cup campaign that began with promise finished with an eight-wicket loss to Subway Manawatū.

Whanganui missed the chance to make back-to-back Chapple final appearances after their 10-wicket win over Marlborough on Friday was followed by a 152-run loss to Post Office Hotel Wairarapa in Saturday’s semifinals.

In the third-place playoff at Manawaroa Park, Whanganui made a stronger batting performance than against Wairarapa, getting to the 50th over before being dismissed for 249.

Losing early wickets to be 23-2, Whanganui’s remaining top order - Shaun O’Leary (21), Ben Smith (26) and Carter Hobbs (37) - played themselves in under pressure, but could not kick on as Arana Noema-Barnett (3-52) and Ethan Campbell (2-30) got amongst them.

At 100-4, enter Mark Fraser (69 from 70 balls), who - despite losing key man Smith - carried on with Tom Dempster (17) and then an attacking Chris Sharrock (44 from 31) to lift Whanganui to 238-6.

Manawatū’s bowlers re-established themselves through Thomas Kirk (2-35) and Jack Harris (2-46), who broke the veterans’ partnership of Fraser and Sharrock and then chipped out the rest of the Whanganui tail for only 11 more runs - at least 20 short of putting the home side under real pressure.

Manawatū cantered to 252-2 by the 38th over, with Whanganui dropping several catches and making several misfields, along with 20 wides.

Playing without strike bowler Ross Kinnerley, while allrounder Nick Harding had split his fingers fielding against Wairarapa, Whanganui was relying on a predominantly spin-based attack.

Noema-Barnett survived an early drop to score 121 not out off 112 balls, supported by Bayley Latter (39) and Bevan Small (62 not out from 59).

The run chase disappointed Whanganui coach Warren Marr, especially after his side had shown good character to bat a lot better than they did against Wairarapa.

“We needed to come back and bat well, so to get 249 against that [Manawatū] bowling attack was good,” Marr said.

“It’s just trying to keep a high level of intensity for longer periods of time - we don’t practice that in our club cricket.

“Marlborough weren’t strong, but I was pleased we put them to the sword.”

Wairarapa’s dream run to their first Chapple Cup final was ended by Pay Excellence Hawke’s Bay who, chasing a competitive total of 282-6, cruised to their target in the 31st over for a six-wicket win to regain the crown.

Results: Chapple Cup

Final: Post Office Hotel Wairarapa 282-6 lost to Pay Excellence Hawke’s Bay 284-4 by six wickets.

Playoff for third: Riverview Motel Whanganui 249 (M. Fraser 69, C. Sharrock 44, C. Hobbs 37, B. Smith 26, S. O’Leary 21; A. Noema-Barnett 3-52, E. Campbell 2-30, T. Kirk 2-35, J. Harris 2-46) lost to Subway Manawatū 252-2 (A. Noema-Barnett 121no, B. Small 62no, B. Latter 39) by eight wickets.

Premier 2

Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens 277-7 (D. Rayner 76, J. Hayward 41, T. Westwood 31, C. Rayner 29, B. Cunningham 22no, D. Ford 22; A. Patel 3-38, K. Bremer 2-31) bt Property Brokers United P2s 189 (H. Binning 76, R. Brown 31; T. Westwood 3-17, B. Cunningham 3-20) by 88 runs.

Whanganui High School First XI 231-6 (R. Meredith 108no, H. Burroughs 51no; P. Pillai 3-46, B. Sebastian 2-43) lost to Wicket Warriors Whanganui 232-8 (L. Cherian 110no, S. Tom 62; R. McRae 4-46) by two wickets.

Whanganui Renegades 189 (N. Sherborne 56, M. Deighton 37, J. Donaldson 29; K. Hatfull 3-20, J. Keenan 3-40, H. Wells 2-1) bt Whanganui Collegiate Second XI 55 (L. Brennan 4-13, A. Thomas 2-5, M. Hodges 2-13) by 134 runs.

Premier 3

Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens P3s 149-8 (A. Reynolds-Rowe 29, K. Stembridge 22; C. Friedel 2-11, H. Reid 2-29) bt Wanganui Vet Services Marist Second XI 146 (Z. O’Keefe 39, J. Baldwin 28, C. Thorpe 21; A. Reynolds-Rowe 3-19, Unknown 3-50, B. Whymark 2-12, S. Edwards 2-50) by three runs.

Whanganui High School P3s bt Awa City Cavaliers.

Kaitoke Knight Riders bt Whanganui Collegiate School P3s.