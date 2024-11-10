The exception was Connor Rees (77 from 71 balls), who took on Kinnerley, both O’Leary brothers and Josh Allpress with some excellent shot selections, scoring 14 boundaries and a six.

With Angus Allpress shoring up his end for 37 deliveries, Rees showed the patience to wait for the loose balls.

Rees had carried his side to within sight of the 100 run mark when Marist introduced newcomer, off-spinner Pasindu Pathirana (3-32) who releases the ball from the back of his hand.

Pathirana’s impact was almost immediate as he cramped Rees for room and induced the edge to keeper Mark Fraser for 92-4.

Marist brought on representative spinner Joel Clark from the other end and he dismissed Allpress in similar circumstances to solidify the breakthrough.

Allrounders Charlie Mabin (18) and Nugent-O’Leary (26) looked to settle down the innings, both striking a pair of boundaries while the skipper pumped a six.

Both eventually fell to catches and Sam O’Leary, Pathirana and Thomas Redpath (2-2) cleaned up the lower order – Collegiate losing their last four wickets for seven runs.

Marist wasted no time as they reached their 152-run target in the 23rd over on the back of some master-blasting from in-form Whanganui opener Nick Harding (77 from 55).

Racing to a 100-opening run stand with Clark (36 from 37), Harding unloaded with eight boundaries and five towering sixes to all corners of the ground.

It made for a frustrating time for the young Collegiate bowlers – Hamish Cranstone thought he had a decent shout for a caught behind, only to be turned down and watch Harding go on the offence with multiple boundaries in the same over.

Thomas McMurray watched a six disappear on a no-ball and on the free hit for the next delivery Harding mistimed on the bowler’s short pitch, but the easy catch didn’t count.

McMurray had previously come on and immediately broken the opening partnership as Rees held on to a great diving catch to dismiss Clark, but Harding kept going with the big hits until he broke his bat. With the lighter replacement, he finally gave up another catch to Rees off the bowling of Nugent-O’Leary.

At 132-2, the damage was done, and it was straightforward for representative batsmen Tom Dempster and Mark Fraser to tick off the remaining 20 runs for maximum points.

Results

Jurgens Demolition Premier 1

Whanganui Collegiate 1st XI 151 (C Rees 77, R Nugent-O’Leary 26; R Kinnerley 3-15, P Pathirana 3-32, T Redpath 2-2) lost to Wanganui Vet Services Marist 152-2 (N Harding 77, J Clark 36) by eight wickets.

Jurgens Demolition Premier 2 Twenty20

Whanganui Renegades 140-5 (N Sherborne 39, J Donaldson 38, B Heap 25no; N McKay 2-21, P Bowman 2-26) bt Kaitoke Knight Riders 116-6 (D Campbell 40, Z Payne-Potaka 22) by 24 runs.

Property Brokers United T20 111-7 (Z Small 38, R Verma 21no; S Nair 3-16, R Hari 2-20) lost to Wicket Warriors Whanganui 115-8 (S Premlal 23, J Johnson 18; K Bremer 2-13, J Whiteman 2-20, L Hoekstra 2-25) by two wickets.

Whanganui Collegiate 2nd XI 158-3 (L Stark 55no, H Lithgow 33, O Slade-Jones 19) bt Whanganui Schools 67-8 (L Cox 16; J Mack 4-12, R McIntyre 2-18) by 91 runs.

Whanganui High School T20 118-8 (R Meredith 61; C Friedel 2-12, K Watkin 2-24) lost to Marist Whanganui (scoreboard unavailable).