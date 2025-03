Emergency services responded to a single motor vehicle crash in Waiōuru on Wednesday morning.

One person is in a serious condition following a crash in Waiōuru on Wednesday morning.

Emergency services responded to a single motor vehicle crash in Waiōuru, Ruapehu District, near Andrews Drive around 11.40am.

One person had to be extricated from the vehicle after their car rolled and was transported to Palmerston North Hospital.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand and police assisted with scene protection and SH1 is currently open.