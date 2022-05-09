The Ministry of Health reported one person in Whanganui died with Covid-19 today. Photo / Bevan Conley

Another person in the Whanganui area has died with Covid-19, the Ministry of Health reported on Monday.

The ministry said they were one of two males in their 80s who died with Covid-19. The other person was from the Wairarapa region.

It brings the total number of deaths of people with Covid-19 in the Whanganui District Health Board region to 17.

The ministry also reported 54 new community cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui region.

Nationally, the ministry reported a total of 6407 cases, with 368 people in hospital.