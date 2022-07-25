One person from the Whanganui region was reported as dead with Covid-19 today. Photo / Bevan Conley

The death of a person with Covid-19 in the Whanganui region was reported on Monday by the Ministry of Health.

They were among 16 deaths of people with Covid-19 around the country reported by the ministry.

Over the course of the pandemic, 35 people in the Whanganui region have died with the virus.

There were 92 new community cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui region announced on Monday.

The ministry also reported 14 people were in Whanganui Hospital with Covid-19.

Nationally, the ministry reported 6910 new community cases of Covid-19.

Throughout the country, there were 836 people in hospital with Covid-19, 27 of who were in the intensive care unit.