The number of people needing treatment at Whanganui Hospital for Covid-19 appears to be dropping.

After as many as 20 people in Whanganui Hospital last Monday according to the Ministry of Health, but as of Sunday that figure had dropped to 13.

There were 92 new community cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui region making the total number of active cases now 929.

Nationally, the ministry reported 5535 new community cases of Covid-19.

Throughout the country, there were 720 cases in hospital, while over the last four days there had been 14 deaths of people with Covid-19.