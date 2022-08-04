The Ministry of Health reported four Covid-19-related deaths in the Whanganui region. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Ministry of Health reported four Covid-19-related deaths in the Whanganui region. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Ministry of Health has reported four more Covid-19-related deaths in the Whanganui region.

The four people were among 49 Covid-related deaths reported on Thursday.

Overall, there have been 32 Covid-related deaths in the Whanganui region.

There were 77 new community cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui region.

Eight people were in Whanganui Hospital with the virus.

Throughout the country, 6152 new community cases were reported.

Nationally there were 663 people in hospital with Covid-19, 14 of whom were in intensive care.