'Dauk' is now on display in Wellington. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui artist Darryl Smith has claimed a Highly Commended prize at this year's IHC Art Awards and is in the running for another big win.

Smith has been attending art classes at the Whanganui Creative Space for the past four years, and a number of his works are on show around the studio.

The space works with people with diverse abilities.

He said it didn't take too long to finish the piece - "Dauk - Portrait of a local duck".

"That one was first try.

"It's a duck, but I was going for more of a cartoon duck.

"There is a bit of fantail in the tail as well."

A much larger Matariki piece, inspired by Frances Hodgkins' "Smithy", wasn't quite ready in time for selection this year.

Other Smith works feature guitars, birds, and "just anything".

"A lot of it is just for fun," he said.

'Dauk' is currently on display and for sale at the IHC Art Awards pop-up gallery in Wellington until August 24.

Tutor/co-ordinator Brydee Rood said Smith was joined by two other Whanganui Creative Space artists - Rose Keith and Nick Ellis - in the top 100 at this year's awards.

There were 400 entries in total.

"Darryl reached the top 30 and within that, he got highly commended. It's a wonderful achievement," Rood said.

Cracking the top 30 means he is now in the running for the People's Choice award this year.

Voting is open until 5pm on Friday, August 12.