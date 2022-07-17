There were 18 people in Whanganui Hospital with Covid-19 on Sunday. Photo / Bevan Conley

There were 105 new community cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui region, the Ministry of Health reported on Sunday.

There were 18 people in Whanganui Hospital with Covid-19.

There were 1125 active Covid-19 cases in the region.

Nationally, the ministry reported 6493 new cases of Covid-19 reported in the previous 24 hours.

Across the country, there were There are 733 people in hospital with the virus, including 16 in intensive care.