Two more people in the Whanganui region have died with Covid-19.
They were among 16 people reported by the Ministry of Health on Friday as dying with Covid-19.
The total number of deaths with Covid-19 in the Whanganui region is now 26.
There were 162 new community Covid-19 cases in the region.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Eighteen people were in Whanganui Hospital with Covid-19.
Nationally, the ministry reported 10470 cases of Covid-19.
Throughout the country, there were 773 people in hospital with Covid-19.
On Thursday, the ministry reported 176 new community cases in the Whanganui region.
There were 18 people in Whanganui Hospital with Covid-19.