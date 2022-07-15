The Ministry of Health reported the deaths of two people with Covid-19 in the Whanganui region. Photo / Bevan Conley

Two more people in the Whanganui region have died with Covid-19.

They were among 16 people reported by the Ministry of Health on Friday as dying with Covid-19.

The total number of deaths with Covid-19 in the Whanganui region is now 26.

There were 162 new community Covid-19 cases in the region.

Eighteen people were in Whanganui Hospital with Covid-19.

Nationally, the ministry reported 10470 cases of Covid-19.

Throughout the country, there were 773 people in hospital with Covid-19.

On Thursday, the ministry reported 176 new community cases in the Whanganui region.

